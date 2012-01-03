* Says will remain long-term investor in Danske

COPENHAGEN Jan 3 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk denied newspaper reports that it was considering selling its 22.7 percent stake in Danske Bank.

"We specified and consolidated our strategy for the group in the summer, and it is clear we (will) maintain our long-term ownership in Danske Bank," a Maersk spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

The daily Jyllands-Posten said on Tuesday that consultancy McKinsey had found it would be advantageous for A.P. Moller-Maersk to sell its stake in Denmark's biggest banking group, adding this had been positively received by Maersk's management.

A.P. Moller-Maersk and a Maersk family fund jointly hold 22.7 percent of Danske Bank. The group's significant holding in Danske goes back to the 1920s.

The McKinsey study looked at assets the group could divest and concluded Maersk should focus on core shipping and oil activities, Jyllands-Posten said.

That would mean divesting its holding in Danske Bank and its food stores chain, Dansk Supermarket, the paper said.

Last month, the Moller family strengthened its grip on Danske Bank when Maersk executive Eivind Kolding was made chief executive of the bank.

Kolding, who became chairman of Danske Bank in March, will succeed CEO Peter Straarup on February 15, when he retires.

Shares in A.P. Moller-Maersk traded down 0.5 percent at 1140 GMT while Danske bank shares were flat, underperforming a 0.1 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock exchange's blue-chip index of most valuable and most traded stocks. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Hulmes)