COPENHAGEN Aug 30 Denmark's biggest banking group, Danske Bank , said on Tuesday a rumour of a large trading loss at its Danske Markets unit was unfounded and the unit has been profitable in the third quarter.

The rumour got started on a blog on social media network Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

"We do not comment on individual trading positions, but I can say that Danske Markets so far has been profitable in the third quarter," Danske Bank spokesman Anders Klinkby told Reuters.

Klinkby said he had no explanation for the rumour, but said the bank is occasionally is subject to rumours.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)