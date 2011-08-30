BRIEF-Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2kP0lbb Further company coverage:
* Danske says rumour of trading loss is false
* Says Danske Markets has been profitable in Q3 (Adds background, share price)
COPENHAGEN Aug 30 Denmark's biggest banking group, Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), said on Tuesday a rumour of a large trading loss at its Danske Markets unit was unfounded and the unit has been profitable in the third quarter.
The rumour got started on a blog on social media network Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
"We do not comment on individual trading positions, but I can say that Danske Markets so far has been profitable in the third quarter," Danske Bank spokesman Anders Klinkby told Reuters.
Klinkby said he had no explanation for the rumour, but said the bank is sometimes subject to rumours.
The blogger "zerohedge" said in an update of a Twitter profile: "Market talk of large trading loss at Danske Bank -- unconfirmed."
In the second quarter, Danske Markets, the group's investment banking and brokerage arm, made a pretax profit of 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($348.7 million).
Shares in Danske Bank closed down 1.1 percent at 73.50 crowns, against the trend of modestly firmer Copenhagen bourse as the blue-chip index .OMXC20 ended up 0.1 percent.
($1 = 5.162 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Richard Chang)
BOSTON, Feb 8 Billionaire money manager Seth Klarman, whose Baupost Group hedge fund ranks among the world's largest and closely watched, warned that U.S. President Donald Trump is creating considerable uncertainty that will translate into risk for investors.
LONDON, Feb 8 Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe warned against moves to dilute the banking rules introduced after the global financial crisis, which have come under fresh scrutiny following Donald Trump U.S. presidential election win.