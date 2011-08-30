* Danske says rumour of trading loss is false

* Says Danske Markets has been profitable in Q3 (Adds background, share price)

COPENHAGEN Aug 30 Denmark's biggest banking group, Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), said on Tuesday a rumour of a large trading loss at its Danske Markets unit was unfounded and the unit has been profitable in the third quarter.

The rumour got started on a blog on social media network Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

"We do not comment on individual trading positions, but I can say that Danske Markets so far has been profitable in the third quarter," Danske Bank spokesman Anders Klinkby told Reuters.

Klinkby said he had no explanation for the rumour, but said the bank is sometimes subject to rumours.

The blogger "zerohedge" said in an update of a Twitter profile: "Market talk of large trading loss at Danske Bank -- unconfirmed."

In the second quarter, Danske Markets, the group's investment banking and brokerage arm, made a pretax profit of 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($348.7 million).

Shares in Danske Bank closed down 1.1 percent at 73.50 crowns, against the trend of modestly firmer Copenhagen bourse as the blue-chip index .OMXC20 ended up 0.1 percent.

($1 = 5.162 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Richard Chang)