COPENHAGEN Nov 1 Denmark's biggest financial institution, Danske Bank , expects the fourth quarter of this year to be difficult, Chief Executive Peter Straarup said in a webcast on Tuesday.

After reporting a drop in third-quarter profits earlier in the day, Straarup said Danske Bank did not expect significant growth for the rest of the year, but hoped conditions in Ireland, where Danske also operates, would improve next year.

(Reporting by Mette Fraende)