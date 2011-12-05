COPENHAGEN Dec 5 The head of Danske Bank
, Denmark's biggest financial institution, said on
Monday the economic crisis could become much worse than imagined
and Danish banks face a decade of cost cutting.
Economic prospects have grown bleaker after the third
quarter, and Danske Chief Executive Peter Straarup said his
biggest fear was that the crisis would lead to a significant
reduction in available credit.
"In the longer term, I think the sector is entering a period
of cost reductions which will run for the next decade," Straarup
told Reuters on the sidelines of the Danish Bankers'
Association's annual meeting.
"There is a risk that the crisis could become a lot worse
than we have ever been able to imagine," Straarup said earlier
in his speech to the association.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen)