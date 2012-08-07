COPENHAGEN Aug 7 The head of Denmark's Danske
Bank said on Tuesday that getting its credit rating
raised is among the bank's top priorities after reporting a
forecast-beating increase in second-quarter pretax profit.
"It is important for us that we get our rating back," Chief
Executive Eivind Kolding told Reuters when asked about the
bank's priorities. "We will work on that."
In May, Moody's rating agency downgraded its ratings of
Danske Bank and four other Danish banks, citing a difficult
operating environment and reliance on market funding.
The Moody's downgrade followed a similar move by Standard &
Poor's the day before.
Kolding also said that Danske Bank's earnings should at
least match capital expenses.
"The cost of capital is about 10 percent, and that is the
minimum (for earnings). But we have not put a target or range on
earnings," Kolding said.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)