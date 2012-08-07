* Q2 pretax profit 2.51 bln DKK vs 1.34 bln avg forecast
* Loan impairments 3.11 bln DKK vs 3.34 bln forecast
* Still sees 2012 earnings at low level
* Sees 2012 loan impairments staying at 2011 level
* Shares up 5.1 pct, outpace Danish market
By Mette Fraende
COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 Danske Bank beat
quarterly profit forecasts helped by smaller loan losses at its
Irish unit, raising hopes that the worst may be over after years
of struggling with its exposure to Ireland's property market
crash.
The Danish bank said on Tuesday it would continue to see
high impairments and low earnings this year, but was on the
right track.
"These are our best results for a half year since the
financial crisis hit in 2008," Chief Executive Eivind Kolding
said in a statement.
Kolding, who took the helm in February, has promised a new
strategy later this year to draw a line under the fallout from
the 2008 financial crisis and cut costs to help revive the
bank's earnings.
The Danish bank has written down 69 billion crowns ($11.5
billion) on its loan portfolio since 2008, of which almost one
third is from its National Irish Bank operations in the Republic
of Ireland.
Impairments at NIB, which have weighed heavily on results
for several quarters, fell to 1.46 billion crowns in the second
quarter from 1.85 billion a year earlier and were unchanged from
the first three months of this year.
Kolding took action in May to reverse rising loan losses in
Ireland, announcing the bank would hive off $6 billion of bad
loans at the unit as part of a reorganisation.
Danske shares were 5.1 percent higher at 94.6 crowns at 1012
GMT on Tuesday, against a lower Nordic banking sector index
and a 0.2 percent rise in the Copenhagen stock
exchange's benchmark index.
The bank's total loan impairments rose to 3.11 billion
crowns in the second quarter from 2.75 billion a year earlier,
below an average 3.34 billion estimate in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
The impairments were related mainly to the commercial
property in Ireland and Northern Ireland, personal customers in
Ireland and Denmark, and the shipping industry, Danske said.
The Danish bank owns Northern Bank in Northern Ireland.
Second-quarter pretax profit rose to 2.51 billion crowns
from 2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, beating all
forecasts in the Reuters poll where the average estimate was
1.34 billion crowns.
The result was helped by a 7 percent rise in net interest
income to 6.22 billion crowns, in line with forecasts.
"Strong income, lower writedowns and good cost control have
resulted in a remarkably improved bottom line for the second
quarter," said Sydbank analyst Bjorn Schwarz.
"This shows that Danske Bank is well on its way to realise
its goal for significantly better profitability, which will take
effect from 2013," he added.
($1 = 5.9954 Danish crowns)
