COPENHAGEN May 2 Denmark's biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, on Thursday kept its 2013 outlook unchanged after first quarter pretax profits rose 38 percent on the back of a drop in loan impairments.

Pretax profit for the quarter rose to 2.22 billion Danish crowns ($392.83 million), below an average 2.41 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It kept to its 2013 outlook given in February for net profit in a range of 7.5 billion to 10.0 billion Danish crowns, corresponding to a return on equity of 5.5 percent to 7.0 percent after tax. ($1 = 5.6513 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by James Jukwey)