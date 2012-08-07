COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Denmark's Danske Bank on Tuesday reported a forecast-beating rise in second-quarter pretax profit, but warned that impairment charges would remain high and earnings would stay low this year.

"These are our best results for a half year since the financial crisis hit in 2008," Chief Executive Eivind Kolding said in a statement.

"Even though we are still far from reaching our goals and challenges lie ahead, the trend is positive," Kolding said.

Second-quarter pretax profits rose to 2.51 billion crowns from 2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, beating all forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts where the average estimate was 1.34 billion crowns.

Loan impairments rose to 3.11 billion, below an average 3.34 billion estimate in the poll.

The bank's net profit for the first six months of the year stood at 2.3 billion crowns. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)