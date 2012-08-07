COPENHAGEN Aug 7 Denmark's Danske Bank
on Tuesday reported a forecast-beating rise in
second-quarter pretax profit, but warned that impairment charges
would remain high and earnings would stay low this year.
"These are our best results for a half year since the
financial crisis hit in 2008," Chief Executive Eivind Kolding
said in a statement.
"Even though we are still far from reaching our goals and
challenges lie ahead, the trend is positive," Kolding said.
Second-quarter pretax profits rose to 2.51 billion crowns
from 2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, beating all
forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts where the average
estimate was 1.34 billion crowns.
Loan impairments rose to 3.11 billion, below an average 3.34
billion estimate in the poll.
