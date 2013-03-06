BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
LONDON/COPENHAGEN, March 6 Danish philanthropic association Realdania priced its sale of shares in Danske Bank at 105 crowns per share, two sources close to the deal said, raising 5,460 million crowns ($954 million).
Realdania, which owned 10.07 percent of Denmark's biggest lender, said on Tuesday it would reduce its stake by around half in order to diversify its shareholdings.
The sale of 52 million shares was priced at a 5.7 percent discount to Tuesday's closing share price of 111.3 crowns. ($1 = 5.7235 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Ole Mikkelsen at Copenhagen, Editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: