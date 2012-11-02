* Outlook revised to positive from stable

* Says Danske Bank capital and earnings still "moderate"

* Bank hopes to close funding gap with Nordic peers (Adds details)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 Standard & Poor's raised its outlook for Danske Bank to positive from stable on Friday after a $1.2 billion capital boost, and said it could improve the rating if earnings and capital levels rose further.

S&P said it still considered both capital and earnings to be only "moderate" after this week's 7 billion crown share issue by Denmark's biggest bank.

"We could raise the ratings if Danske Bank achieved a RAC (risk-adjusted capital) ratio well above 7 percent and showed a sustainable improvement in earnings capacity, such that we believe it capable of comfortably maintaining capitalisation above this level," S&P said in a statement.

Danske Bank investor relations head Martin Gottlob said the bank assessed its RAC ratio as above 7 percent after the share issue.

Danske Bank hopes that the capital boost will lead to an improvement in its credit ratings which are currently below its Swedish peers as it strives to bring down funding costs and improve profitability.

Moody's said on Monday it expected the bank's improved capital position to help improve its access to unsecured funding. It already has a stable outlook.

The S&P move indicates that it could raise the bank's ratings over the next 24 months if earnings capacity improves, bringing it more into line with its peers. ($1 = 5.7662 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)