* Outlook revised to positive from stable
* Says Danske Bank capital and earnings still "moderate"
* Bank hopes to close funding gap with Nordic peers
COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 Standard & Poor's raised its
outlook for Danske Bank to positive from stable on
Friday after a $1.2 billion capital boost, and said it could
improve the rating if earnings and capital levels rose further.
S&P said it still considered both capital and earnings to be
only "moderate" after this week's 7 billion crown share issue by
Denmark's biggest bank.
"We could raise the ratings if Danske Bank achieved a RAC
(risk-adjusted capital) ratio well above 7 percent and showed a
sustainable improvement in earnings capacity, such that we
believe it capable of comfortably maintaining capitalisation
above this level," S&P said in a statement.
Danske Bank investor relations head Martin Gottlob said the
bank assessed its RAC ratio as above 7 percent after the share
issue.
Danske Bank hopes that the capital boost will lead to an
improvement in its credit ratings which are currently below its
Swedish peers as it strives to bring down funding costs and
improve profitability.
Moody's said on Monday it expected the bank's improved
capital position to help improve its access to unsecured
funding. It already has a stable outlook.
The S&P move indicates that it could raise the bank's
ratings over the next 24 months if earnings capacity improves,
bringing it more into line with its peers.
($1 = 5.7662 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)