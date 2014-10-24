BRIEF-Central Valley Community Bancorp files for non-timely 10-k
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
Oct 24 Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S
* Lowers 2014 core earnings guidance to 135-170 million Danish crowns from 160-195 million crowns
* Sees net income per Sept. 30 at level of 40-45 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Central Valley Community Bancorp - files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Athene Holding Ltd. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Melcor developments ltd - board appointed darin rayburn as president and ceo effective april 15, 2017