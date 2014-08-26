BRIEF-OHA Investment qtrly net investment income $0.08 per share
* Oha investment corporation reports fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 results and announces quarterly distribution
Aug 26 Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S : * Says H1 profit before tax DKK 57 million versus loss DKK 81 million * Says H1 core earnings DKK 95 million versus DKK 97 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Oha investment corporation reports fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016 results and announces quarterly distribution
LONDON, March 14 Fresh from defending Unilever against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover attempt by Kraft Heinz, CEO Paul Polman said the British government should ensure a level playing field for target companies.
March 14 U.S. electronic payments company Euronet Worldwide Inc launched a $1 billion bid for rival MoneyGram International Inc on Tuesday, arguing that its all-American deal would face less regulatory scrutiny than a lower bid by Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd .