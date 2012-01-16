COPENHAGEN Jan 16 Denmark's Danske Bank appointed Jens Peter Neergaard and Glenn Soderholm joint heads of its Danske Markets division on Monday after the division's chief, Henrik Normann, was picked to lead the Nordic Investment Bank.

The appointments at Danske Markets, the group's brokerage and investment banking arm, will take effect on March 1, and Neergaard and Soderholm will report to Executive Board member Thomas Borgen, Danske Bank said in a statement.

Normann leaves after more than 25 years with the Danske Bank Group to become chief executive of Nordic Investment Bank (NIB), which is an international financial institution owned by the Nordic and Baltic countries.

Normann will succeed Johnny Akerholm of Finland, who has been President and CEO of NIB since 2005. The head of Helsinki-based NIB is appointed for a term of five years. (Reporting by John Acher. Editing by Jane Merriman)