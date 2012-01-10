COPENHAGEN Jan 10 Denmark's Danske Bank will issue 5.9 billion Danish crowns ($1.01 billion) in covered bonds maturing in July 2019, the financial group said on Tuesday.

The bonds will pay an annual coupon equal to three-month CIBOR + 0.86 percent, Danske Bank said.

The bonds to be issued on Wednesday will come with an option to extend them to July 2020 and pay a coupon of one-month CIBOR + 1 percent during the extension period, the bank said.

The bonds will be issued under Danske Bank's 25 billion euro global covered bond programme. ($1 = 5.8376 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)