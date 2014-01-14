COPENHAGEN Jan 14 Danske Bank A/S said on Tuesday: * On 15 January 2014, Danske Bank will issue floating rate notes with a coupon linked to the 3m CIBOR Danish money market rate * On the basis of the subscription orders, the total nominal amount is DKK 237,000,000. * In accordance with the Applicable Final Terms, Danske Bank, as calculation agent, has fixed the issue price at 100.30.