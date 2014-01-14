BRIEF-Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank's 2016 net profit falls 4.5 pct y/y
March 14 Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
COPENHAGEN Jan 14 Danske Bank A/S said on Tuesday: * On 15 January 2014, Danske Bank will issue floating rate notes with a coupon linked to the 3m CIBOR Danish money market rate * On the basis of the subscription orders, the total nominal amount is DKK 237,000,000. * In accordance with the Applicable Final Terms, Danske Bank, as calculation agent, has fixed the issue price at 100.30.
March 14 Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank Co Ltd
* Says GBW sale currently not on the agenda Further company coverage:
* Group's contracted sales for two months ended 28 february 2017 amounted to approximately rmb501 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)