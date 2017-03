COPENHAGEN, March 24 Denmark's Danske Bank A/S said on Monday: * Has signed an agreement to sell Nets Holding A/S to a consortium consisting of Advent International, ATP and Bain Capital on Monday * The sale of will have a positive effect of about DKK 1 billion on the group's financial results compared with the outlook guidance for 2014 given in Annual Report 2013. * The sale does not change the net profit guidance of DKK 9-12 billion for 2014 Source text for Eikon: