COPENHAGEN Dec 19 Ole Andersen, newly appointed chairman of Danske Bank, said on Monday the bank's strategic priorities were to regain a leading position and improve profitability.

Andersen also said that Danske Bank was not considering selling its Irish banking activities.

Danske Bank announced earlier on Monday that it had chosen its current chairman, Eivind Kolding, to be its new chief executive officer and that Andersen would succeed Kolding as head of the board.

"The overall strategy is in place," Andersen told Reuters. "The strategy is that Danske Bank must regain a leading position."

"We must get the profitability of the bank back," he added.

Kolding will take over as CEO on Feb. 15, Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest banking group, said in a statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)