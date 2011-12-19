COPENHAGEN Dec 19 Ole Andersen, newly
appointed chairman of Danske Bank, said on Monday
the bank's strategic priorities were to regain a leading
position and improve profitability.
Andersen also said that Danske Bank was not considering
selling its Irish banking activities.
Danske Bank announced earlier on Monday that it had chosen
its current chairman, Eivind Kolding, to be its new chief
executive officer and that Andersen would succeed Kolding as
head of the board.
"The overall strategy is in place," Andersen told Reuters.
"The strategy is that Danske Bank must regain a leading
position."
"We must get the profitability of the bank back," he added.
Kolding will take over as CEO on Feb. 15, Danske Bank,
Denmark's biggest banking group, said in a statement.
