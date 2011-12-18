COPENHAGEN Dec 18 Denmark's biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, will on Monday announce the appointment of its chairman of the board Eivind Kolding to be its new chief executive, Danish commercial broadcaster TV2 said on Sunday.

No confirmation was available. Danske Bank officials could not be reached for comment.

Kolding, age 52, is chief executive of container shipping company Maersk Line, part of the A.P. Moller-Maersk group which is Danske's biggest shareholder. He joined the Danske Bank board of directors in 2001 and became chairman in March this year.

Kolding would succeed Danske Bank's retiring CEO Peter Straarup, TV2 said. (Reporting by John Acher)