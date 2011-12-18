COPENHAGEN Dec 18 Denmark's biggest
financial institution, Danske Bank, will on Monday
announce the appointment of its chairman of the board Eivind
Kolding to be its new chief executive, Danish commercial
broadcaster TV2 said on Sunday.
No confirmation was available. Danske Bank officials could
not be reached for comment.
Kolding, age 52, is chief executive of container shipping
company Maersk Line, part of the A.P. Moller-Maersk
group which is Danske's biggest shareholder. He joined the
Danske Bank board of directors in 2001 and became chairman in
March this year.
Kolding would succeed Danske Bank's retiring CEO Peter
Straarup, TV2 said.
(Reporting by John Acher)