COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Denmark's Danske Bank said on Tuesday that Cevian Capital and funds it represents have raised their aggregate stake in Danske Bank to 5.02 percent.

Sweden-based Cevian Capital, known as an activist investor, and associated funds hold 46.74 million shares in Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest banking group said in statement.

Cevian Capital co-founder Lars Forberg said in a separate statement: "The long-term fundamental value of Danske Bank is not reflected in the current depressed share price."

