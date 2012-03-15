COPENHAGEN, March 15 Danske Bank's chief operating officer, Georg Schubiger, will leave the Danish bank to take a new job as head of private banking at Switzerland's Vontobel Group, the companies said on Thursday.

Since 2010, Schubiger has been chief operating officer and a member of the Danske Bank Group's executive board, with responsibility for business development, operations, IT, marketing and procurement, Danske Bank said.

He will leave Danske Bank by the end of July, and his appointment at Vontobel, where he will be a member of the group executive management, is effective from Sept. 1, Danske Bank and Vontobel said separately.

"The Group has not yet made a decision on a possible successor to Georg Schubiger," Danske Bank said. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Mike Nesbit)