Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stx up
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
COPENHAGEN, March 15 Danske Bank's chief operating officer, Georg Schubiger, will leave the Danish bank to take a new job as head of private banking at Switzerland's Vontobel Group, the companies said on Thursday.
Since 2010, Schubiger has been chief operating officer and a member of the Danske Bank Group's executive board, with responsibility for business development, operations, IT, marketing and procurement, Danske Bank said.
He will leave Danske Bank by the end of July, and his appointment at Vontobel, where he will be a member of the group executive management, is effective from Sept. 1, Danske Bank and Vontobel said separately.
"The Group has not yet made a decision on a possible successor to Georg Schubiger," Danske Bank said. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trump.
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT