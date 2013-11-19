COPENHAGEN Nov 19 Denmark's biggest financial
institution, Danske Bank, will cut 250 jobs as part
of the cost efficiency programme it announced last month, a bank
spokesman said on Tuesday.
The lender said in October that it aimed to achieve 1
billion Danish crowns ($181.3 million) in cost savings by the
end of next year.
The 250 jobs losses announced on Tuesday are in addition to
the 1,000 announced last year and the 2,000 it previously said
would be cut by 2015.
The bank has 20,000 staff and the most of the cuts will be
at head office and other non-customer-facing operations, the
spokesman said.
Reporting its third quarter result in October, and seven
weeks into the job, Chief Executive Thomas Borgen also announced
that the bank would largely pull out of Ireland and abandon
profit targets.
($1 = 5.5149 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Goodman)