(Corrects currency conversion in second paragraph to $715 million from $37 million)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 Danske Bank said it has agreed to sell its personal customer business in Lithuania and Latvia to Swedbank for an undisclosed price.

The sale comprises a total lending volume of about 4.8 billion Danish crowns ($715 million). Danske Bank said the sale would not have any material effect on its future earnings or the guidance for full-year 2015.

($1 = 6.7110 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki)