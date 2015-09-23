Israel Discout Bank Q4 profit jumps but less than forecast
TEL AVIV, March 28 Israel Discount Bank reported a 142 percent rise in quarterly profit but fell slightly short of expectations on a jump in credit loss charges.
(Corrects currency conversion in second paragraph to $715 million from $37 million)
COPENHAGEN, Sept 23 Danske Bank said it has agreed to sell its personal customer business in Lithuania and Latvia to Swedbank for an undisclosed price.
The sale comprises a total lending volume of about 4.8 billion Danish crowns ($715 million). Danske Bank said the sale would not have any material effect on its future earnings or the guidance for full-year 2015.
($1 = 6.7110 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
TEL AVIV, March 28 Israel Discount Bank reported a 142 percent rise in quarterly profit but fell slightly short of expectations on a jump in credit loss charges.
* Says 2016 performance broadly in line with revised expectations