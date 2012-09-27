COPENHAGEN, Sept 27 Denmark's biggest financial institution Danske Bank said on Thursday it planned to draw 20 billion Danish crowns ($3.4 billion) from a three-year facility offered by the central bank on Friday. ($1=5.8069 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Greg Mahlich) (mette.fraende@thomsonreuters.com; +4533969649; Reuters Messaging: mette.fraende.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)