COPENHAGEN Aug 25 Danske Bank must forego savings of up to 3 billion Danish crowns ($577.9 MILLION) that it could have enjoyed if it had got a satisfactory deal on repaying state hybrid capital early, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Danske Bank said earlier on Thursday that it failed to reach a satisfactory deal on early repayment of a 24 billion crowns state loan granted to it in the midst of the financial crisis.

"We could have reached agreement to repay it, but the cost ... to repay it was so high that it was better to keep the money," Chief Executive Peter Straarup told Reuters.

"If we had got out of it, we would have avoided paying interest of about a billion and a half crowns per year," Straarup said.

He said that the penalty fee for early repayment of the state loan in the talks with the government was based on government bond interest rates, which he said were too high for Danske Bank. ($1 = 5.191 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)