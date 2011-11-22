(Adds detail, quote; updates share price)

COPENHAGEN, Nov 22 Activist shareholder Cevian Capital and funds linked to U.S. billionaire Carl Icahn have raised their combined stake in Danske Bank to above 5 percent, putting pressure on the board to revive the bank's flagging share price.

The move makes Sweden-based Cevian the third-biggest shareholder in Danske, Denmark's biggest banking group.

"The long-term fundamental value of Danske Bank is not reflected in the current depressed share price," Cevian co-founder Lars Forberg said in a statement.

Forberg said Cevian supported efforts to make Danske one of the strongest and most profitable banks in the Nordic region.

"As an engaged owner, we are looking forward to working with the board, management and other shareholders," Forberg said.

Cevian Capital, which has been a co-investor with Icahn in the past, manages about 4 billion euros ($5.39 billion) for institutional investors. Icahn has a strong track record of shareholder activism and played a key role in pushing U.S. biotechnology company Genzyme to agree a $20 billion takeover by France's Sanofi earlier this year.

Shares in Danske Bank, which have lost more than 40 percent this year, jumped nearly 7 percent but cooled by to trade up 1.6 percent by 1345 GMT.

The stock had risen more than 3 percent on Monday, which Danish media had attributed to rumours that Danske Bank could be subject to a takeover attempt.

"The announcement from Cevian Capital explains why Danske Bank's share has outperformed comparable stocks," Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW) bank analyst Ronny Rehn said.

Forberg told TV2 News that Cevian's investment horizon is normally three to seven years.

Cevian Capital has sold all its shares in Sweden's Swedbank , Cevian executives said.

Danske Bank's chairman said he agreed with Cevian's assessment of the share price.

"I share Cevian's view that the current share price does not reflect Danske Bank's long-term value and welcome them to the group of shareholders," Chairman Eivind Kolding said in a brief emailed statement.

Cevian Capital II GP Limited is now the third-biggest shareholder after shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk and a Moller family fund which jointly have 22.76 percent of Danske's share and investment fund Fonden Realdania with 10.07 percent, according to Danske's website.

Danske said Cevian Capital II GP Limited was acting for three Cevian funds and as representative for Icahn Partners L.P., Icahn Partners Master Fund L.P., Icahn Partners Master Fund II L.P., Icahn Partners Master Fund III, L.P. and High River Limited Partnership. ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Holmes and Erica Billingham)