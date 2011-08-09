* H1 loan impairments 5.87 bln DKK ($1.1 bln) in total

* Q2 pretax profit 2.08 bln DKK, vs 1.66 bln forecast

* Danske sees 2011 loan writedowns lower than in 2010

* Says Irish writedowns may have peaked (Adds CEO, analyst comments, background, details; updates share prices)

By Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 Denmark's biggest lender Danske Bank took a 4 billion crown hit from Irish bad debts in the first half of the year, though it held out hope that its activities in Ireland were through the worst.

Reporting forecast-beating profits for the second quarter, Danske said Ireland remained a challenge but that the bank's home market had now stabilised.

Danske, which owns National Irish Bank in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Bank in Northern Ireland, beat the consensus forecast after higher than expected trading income and a 21 percent fall in bad loans.

The bank did not give a quarterly breakdown for bad loans but said in the first six months of 2011 total loan impairment charges were 5.87 billion crowns ($1.11 billion), most stemming from Ireland, while those related to Danish retail banking were getting back to normal levels.

The Ireland impairments were higher than the bank itself had expected, and total impairments exceeded analysts' forecasts. But Chief Executive Peter Straarup told a new conference that Irish impairments may have peaked in the second quarter.

"We hope that writedowns in Ireland in the second quarter peaked and that we will see a falling trend from now," Straarup said.

"The Group expects a decline in loan impairment charges from the 2010 level, although charges will remain high in Ireland and Northern Ireland," Danske said in the statement.

Second-quarter pretax profit rose to 2.08 billion Danish crowns ($396 million) from 1.74 billion a year earlier, exceeding an average estimate of 1.66 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income fell slightly to 5.79 billion crowns from 5.93 billion in the year-ago quarter, in line with forecasts, while net trading income for the quarter fell to 2.45 billion, beating a 1.73 billion average forecast by analysts.

Trading income was driven by derivatives activities in the second quarter, the bank said.

Straarup said there were still many bumps on the road out of the financial and debt crisis. "But there is also reason to be optimistic."

"We are on the way out of the crisis in a variety of Danske Bank's home markets," he said.

Having been down for most of the day, shares in Danske Bank turned positive to trade up 1.2 percent by 1132 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent rise in the Nordic banks' index and a 0.3 percent rise in the Copenhagen bourse's blue-chip index .

"It is strong trading income which again saves the result," Nykredit Markets analyst Mads Thinggard said. "Interest income rose as expected, which I believe is very important. It puts Danske Bank in a good spot this quarter and amongst its Nordic peers."

"Ireland and Northern Ireland are clearly Danske Bank's problem right now," Thinggard added.

Writedowns in Ireland reflected a further deterioration of conditions in the commercial property market, Danske said.

Jyske Bank analyst Christian Hede said: "The writedowns in Ireland and Northern Ireland are heavy, but we see it as positive that the writedowns are from there and not from larger Nordic markets."

The bank did not give specific full-year financial guidance, but Straarup said the result of the Danish banking unit was particularly encouraging.

BANK FAILURES

In June, Denmark saw its ninth bank fall into the hands of the state since the financial crisis. More failures could not be ruled out, which would damage the sector, Straarup said.

Danish banks have been stung by high funding costs in recent quarters, and international funding markets are currently frozen to all but the country's biggest.

That follows the latest bank failure and the government's latest bank aid package, which offers little protection to investors when banks fail. The country officially sank back into recession in the first quarter of the year.

"In an unpleasant scenario -- which we do not expect but cannot entirely rule out -- that more Danish banks will fail," Straarup said, "then the sector could face further downgrades.

"It would mean access to international funding markets would freeze further, and that would damage the Danish banking sector." ($1 = 5.250 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Additional reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Sophie Walker and Will Waterman)