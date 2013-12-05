COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danske Bank said on Thursday:

* Publishes final terms for issues, which are to be listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen

* 1.7 billion crowns Subordinated Floating Rate Tier 2 Notes due 2024 (DB Tier 2 2024)

* 1.15 billion crowns Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2025 (DB Tier 2 2025)

* The notes will be issued value 6 December and 9 December 2013, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)