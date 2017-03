COPENHAGEN, March 14 Danske Bank A/S said on Friday: * Has decided to issue steepener notes linked to the 10- and 2-year swap rate in Swedish crowns * The subscription period runs from 17 March 2014 to 4 April 2014 * If the total amount subscribed for is lower than 20 million Swedish crowns the bank reserves the right to cancel the issue * The notes are issued under the bank's 5 billion euro structured note programme dated 21 June 2013