COPENHAGEN May 12 Danske Bank A/S : * Says plans bond issue in the euro market * Says will initiate discussions with investors with a view to issuing tier 2

capital in the form of a bond loan denominated in euros * Says the issue is expected to be a benchmark bond loan of 500 million euros * Says bond will have a maturity of 12 years with an option to prepay at par seven years after issuance Source text for Eikon: