COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 The head of Denmark's biggest banking group, Danske Bank , said on Friday an expansion of access to central bank loans would help reduce liquidity pressures in a situation where international markets for long-term funding have all but frozen up.

"In my opinion this is a very constructive initiative from the central bank," Danske Chief Executive Peter Straarup told Reuters.

The central bank said earlier on Friday it would offer a new six-month loan based on its main lending rate and expand the scope of collateral that it accepts from banks.

"It will help the liquidity pressure, which we fear could be worse with the current European situation that is worrying," Straarup said.

"The fact today is that the international funding markets for issuing loans that run for a longer period are practically closed in Europe for nearly all banks, large and small," Straarup said, adding that meant loans of 3-5 years. "The shorter loans are well functioning for the larger banks, so that is not a worry," he added. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)