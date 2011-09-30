COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 The head of Denmark's
biggest banking group, Danske Bank , said on Friday
an expansion of access to central bank loans would help reduce
liquidity pressures in a situation where international markets
for long-term funding have all but frozen up.
"In my opinion this is a very constructive initiative from
the central bank," Danske Chief Executive Peter Straarup told
Reuters.
The central bank said earlier on Friday it would offer a new
six-month loan based on its main lending rate and expand the
scope of collateral that it accepts from banks.
"It will help the liquidity pressure, which we fear could be
worse with the current European situation that is worrying,"
Straarup said.
"The fact today is that the international funding markets
for issuing loans that run for a longer period are practically
closed in Europe for nearly all banks, large and small,"
Straarup said, adding that meant loans of 3-5 years.
"The shorter loans are well functioning for the larger banks, so
that is not a worry," he added.
