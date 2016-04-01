COPENHAGEN, April 1 Danske Bank said on Friday it had appointed Tonny Thierry Andersen as head of its new wealth management unit with effect from April 1.

Andersen, 51, has been head of the bank's personal banking unit since 2012 having been working for the bank since 1999 in various management positions including that of chief executive.

The bank had seeking for a head of the new unit for a while and in March Niels-Ulrik Mousten left Danske Capital, the asset management unit where he was chief executive, after it became clear he would not be appointed head of the bank's bigger wealth management operations.

The wealth management unit will be responsible for more than 800,000 customers and will have assets under management of more than 900 billion Danish crowns ($138 billion).

Andersen will continue as head of personal banking until his replacement has been found.

($1 = 6.5431 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Holmes)