COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 Danish banking group Danske Bank will raise its lending rates by up to 0.50 percentage point for both personal and business clients from Oct. 20 due to increased funding costs, the bank said on Wednesday.

"The turbulence in the international financial markets has made it more expensive for banks in Europe to borrow money," Danske Bank executive board member Tonny Thierry Andersen said in a statement.

"This also affects Danske Bank, even though we are one of the best-capitalised banks in Europe, and is the reason why we have to raise lending rates by up to half a percentage point," Andersen said. (Reporting by John Acher)