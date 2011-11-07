COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Denmark's Danske Bank will lower selected interest rates as a consequence of a rate cut by the Danish central bank last week, Danske said on Monday.

Danske Bank said it would lower rates on selected variable-rate deposits by up to 0.25 of a percentage point on Nov. 14.

The central bank cut interest rates by a deeper-than-expected 35 basis points on Nov. 3, following a cut of 25 basis points by the European Central Bank in its main policy rate.

Danske Bank said it consequently lowered on Nov. 4 its interest rates on loans on which the rate is directly linked to the central bank's certificate of deposit rate by 35 basis points.

"Owing to the high funding costs for Danish and other European banks and to the higher in-ternational capital requirements, Danske Bank maintains its interest rates on other loans," the banking group said. (Reporting by John Acher)