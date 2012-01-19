COPENHAGEN Jan 19 The head of Danske Bank's operations in Denmark, Tonny Thierry Andersen, said on Thursday that he expected and supported more regulation on banks as long as the playing field was even.

Andersen said that banks would need to get accustomed to more regulation in the future and could expect higher demands on capital, liquidity and supervision by regulators.

"Economies need a resilient banking sector, and particularly Europe, because European industries are much more dependent on banks than the corporate sector is in the United States," Andersen told Reuters on the sidelines of a Reuters event.

"I believe in tough regulations," Andersen said in a presentation. He also acknowledged that it would cost money.

"Undoubtedly, the banking sector (in Europe) needs to increase capital levels," he said, noting that just a year ago the industry was talking about core capital ratio requirements of 7 percent and now 9 percent. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and John Acher)