COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 The head of Danske Bank's banking operations in Denmark, Tonny Thierry Andersen, said on Thursday that he expected and supported more regulation of banks as long as the playing field was even.

Andersen said that banks would need to get accustomed to more regulation in the future and could expect higher demands on capital, liquidity and supervision by regulators.

He said that was "the new normal" for the aftermath of the financial crisis.

"Economies need a resilient banking sector, and particularly Europe, because European industries are much more dependent on banks than the corporate sector is in the United States," Andersen told Reuters on the sidelines of a Reuters event.

"I believe in tough regulations," Andersen said in a presentation. He also acknowledged that it would cost money.

"Undoubtedly, the banking sector (in Europe) needs to increase capital levels," he said, noting that just a year ago the industry was talking about core capital ratio requirements of 7 percent and now 9 percent.

Andersen cited a study that showed about 75 percent of corporate funding in Europe comes from the banking sector, while in the United States banks supply only about 24 percent of such funding to U.S. businesses.

"So the relative impact (on the economy) is much bigger in Europe than in the U.S.," Andersen said.

Without a resilient banking sector, economies do not have the flexibility and buffers to deal with setbacks, he said.

Andersen said that the four bank support packages that the Danish government has put in place since the financial crisis began in 2008 were the right tools to deal with any banks that get into difficulties.

Banking regulations are likely to converge to a certain degree internationally but not fully, he said.

Andersen also said that Denmark could expect "low growth for a long time."

Danske Bank is Denmark's biggest financial institution, commanding roughly one third of domestic market. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and John Acher. Editing by Jane Merriman)