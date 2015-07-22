COPENHAGEN, July 22 Danske Bank reported second-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Wednesday thanks to lower loan impairments.

Denmark's largest lender by market capitalisation said pretax profit rose 13 percent to 5.81 billion Danish crowns ($851.5 million) in April-June, beating a forecast of 4.86 billion crowns.

The group raised its full-year outlook to a net profit of above 16 billion crowns from a previous guidance of above 14 billion crowns.

($1 = 6.8235 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Holmes)