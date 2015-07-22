Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
COPENHAGEN, July 22 Danske Bank reported second-quarter pretax profit above expectations on Wednesday thanks to lower loan impairments.
Denmark's largest lender by market capitalisation said pretax profit rose 13 percent to 5.81 billion Danish crowns ($851.5 million) in April-June, beating a forecast of 4.86 billion crowns.
The group raised its full-year outlook to a net profit of above 16 billion crowns from a previous guidance of above 14 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.8235 Danish crowns)
