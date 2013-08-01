STOCKHOLM Aug 1 Danske Bank A/S : * Reports net profit of DKK 3.7 billion (EUR 490.2 million) for the first half

of 2013 * Says revises its guidance for the 2013 net profit from DKK 7.5-10.0 billion

(EUR 1,005-1,340 million) to DKK 6.5-9.0 billion (EUR 871.5-1,206.6 million). * Says expects total income to be below the level in 2012