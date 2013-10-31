COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Denmark's biggest financial
institution Danske Bank lowered full-year earnings
expectations and said it planned further job cuts after postingd
lower-than-expected pretax profit in the third quarter.
It gave no detail on the number of extra lay-offs.
Pretax profit from core activities fell to 2.6 billion
Danish crowns ($480.05 million) compared with 3.43 billion in
the third quarter last year and below a forecast for 3.30
billion in a Reuters poll.
Loan impairments from the core activities fell to 1.0
billion crowns from 1.66 bbillion in the year-ago quarter and
below the average expectation of 1.13 billion in the poll.
The group lowered its full-year outlook for net profit to
between 6.0 billion and 8 billion crowns from earlier guidance
of between 6.5 billion and 9.0 billion.
The bank also said personal banking and business banking
services for new customers in Ireland would be discontinued.
($1 = 5.4161 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen)