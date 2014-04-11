COPENHAGEN, April 11 Danske Bank A/S said in a statement on friday: * In accordance with agreement dated 5 May 2009 between the Danish state and Danske Bank, Danske Bank has today redeemed hybrid tier 1 capital of 23,991,500,000 Danish crowns at par. * The capital was raised on 11 May 2009 and carried an effective interest rate of 9.765 percent p.a. Source text for Eikon: