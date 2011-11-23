COPENHAGEN Nov 23 The head of Swedbank , Michael Wolf, is a possible candidate to lead Danske Bank after Sweden-based Cevian Capital took a more than 5 percent stake in Danske, Danish financial paper Borsen said on Wednesday.

Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest banking group, is looking for a manager to succeed retiring chief executive, Peter Straarup.

Cevian Capital, an investment firm with ties to U.S. billionaire Carl Icahn, said on Tuesday that it controls 5.02 percent of Danske Bank shares and wanted to work with Danske's board, management and shareholders as an "engaged owner".

"Activist fund Cevian Capital's emergence as a major shareholder in Danske Bank brings the Swede Michael Wolf into the game as a possible successor to Peter Straarup," Borsen said on Wednesday.

"Wolf has three times had leading positions in companies where Cevian has been a major shareholder," Borsen said.

Wolf, age 48, has led Swedbank since 2009.

Cevian was a major shareholder in Swedbank until recently, but Cevian executives said on Tuesday the company had sold its stake.

Wolf was in 2006-2008 CEO of Swedish debt collector Intrum Justitia and in 1998-2006 held executive positions at banking and insurance group Skandia. Borsen noted that Cevian had invested in both of those companies.

Asked if Cevian wanted to get involved in picking Straarup's successor, Cevian co-founder Lars Forberg told Borsen: "That is typically a question that we as an engaged owner have a dialogue with the board about." (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Will Waterman)