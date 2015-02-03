LONDON Feb 3 Banks are lining up a debt
financing package in excess of 300 million euros ($344.49
million) to back private equity firm Mid Europa Partners'
acquisition of a majority stake in Serbian Danube Foods Group,
banking sources said on Tuesday.
Mid Europa announced on Monday it had signed an agreement to
buy a controlling stake in the business, which has subsidiaries
producing dairy products, confectionary, mineral water and
non-alcoholic beverages.
UniCredit is expected to lead the financing and although the
final line up of banks has not been decided, those close to the
deal include BNP Paribas, Citigroup, ING and Raiffeisen, the
banking sources said.
The 300 million euro debt financing is expected to comprise
all senior leveraged loans. An additional preplaced subordinated
debt piece could also be included, the sources added.
"It is expected to be a very interesting debt structure that
is large and innovative for the region," one of the banking
sources said.
Mid Europa is familiar with the region having owned Serbian
cable operator SBB/Telemach Group which it acquired in 2007 and
sold to KKR in 2013.
($1 = 0.8709 euros)
