(Corrects Daojia user number in second paragraph)
SHANGHAI, Sept 17 Chinese e-commerce business
JD.com Inc and Macquarie Capital have led a $50 million
round of investment into online food delivery operator Daojia,
as China's e-commerce firms increasingly look to extend their
reach offline.
Daojia, formally called Beijing Shishang Renjia Networks
Technology Co Ltd, has close to a million registered users in
eight cities around China and partners with around 3,000
restaurants, it said in a statement sent to Reuters on
Wednesday.
China's technology firms such as IPO-bound Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N, Tencent Holdings Ltd and
JD.com have been looking to tap into the online-to-offline, or
"O2O", market to widen their reach with the country's consumers.
"We believe that O2O has excellent potential to become the
future of e-commerce," JD.com's vice president of corporate
development Bin Chang said in the statement, adding that the
restaurant delivery services sector was growing fast.
China's fast food market is estimated to grow around 6
percent a year to hit 960.4 billion yuan ($156 billion) by 2018,
according to market research firm Euromonitor.
Daojia's founder and CEO Hao Sun said the firm would use the
investment, the latest in a series of fund-raising drives, to
boost its technology systems and to expand its reach to 20 to 30
cities around China by 2015.
(1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Ryan Woo)