HONG KONG, March 22 Trading in shares of Chinese
milk formula products producer Daqing Dairy Holdings Ltd
was suspended on Thursday after the company's auditors
resigned, the second accountant departure from a Hong
Kong-listed Chinese company this month.
Daqing, with a market value of about HK$1.7 billion ($218.95
million), did not identify the auditors and gave no details
about the resignation. Company officials were not immediately
available for comment.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu was named as an auditor of Daqing
in the company's latest interim report.
The resignation came just days after Deloitte resigned as
auditor of Boshiwa International Holdings, which holds
the licence to make Harry Potter- and Bob the Builder-branded
clothes, saying it was not satisfied with the company's response
to questions about some of its transactions.
Boshiwa's shares have been suspended since March 16.
Deloitte's resignation as auditor of the childrenswear
company was seen as the first in a run of accountant departures
from Chinese companies expected in the coming weeks as the audit
season draws to an end.
Shares of Daqing, which plunged 45 percent last year, have
risen nearly 16 percent this year.
($1 = 7.7645 Hong Kong dollars)
