HONG KONG, March 22 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
confirmed on Thursday that it has resigned as auditor for Daqing
Dairy Holdings Ltd, its second resignation from a Hong
Kong-listed Chinese company in recent days.
The decision comes a week after Deloitte resigned as auditor
of childrens wear maker Boshiwa International Holdings
.
"Deloitte confirms that it has resigned as auditor of Daqing
Dairy," the auditor told Reuters. "Because of our commitment to
client confidentiality, it is not appropriate to comment
further."
Trading in shares of the Chinese milk formula producer was
suspended on Thursday. The company attributed the suspension to
the resignation of its auditors, without giving details.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)