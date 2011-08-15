* Q2 profit $0.73/ADS vs $0.41/ADS last yr

* Q2 rev up 35 pct

* ADSs up 8 pct (Adds Q2 results; updates shares)

Aug 15 Daqo New Energy Corp said Bank of China had approved a $153.4 million (980 million Chinese yuan) loan to expand its polysilicon production and the Chinese solar company said its second-quarter profit more than doubled.

Daqo New Energy ADSs were trading up 7 percent at $6.82 on Monday morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They rose as much as 8 percent earlier in the session.

"With this loan, we are confident that we have the funding needed for the completion of the initial phase of our polysilicon expansion plan in Xinjiang," Jimmy Lai, chief financial officer, said.

The company said the loan will be a 6-year long-term project finance loan.

Daqo, which got listed last October, expects third-quarter polysilicon shipments of 975-990 metric tons (MT), down from 1,001 MT in the second quarter.

The company's results were helped by higher average selling price of polysilicon and a rise in sales, and the company said wafer module orders picked up in the third quarter

For April-June, net income attributable to the company rose to $25.6 million, or 73 cents per American Depository Share (ADS), up from $11.7 million, or 41 cents per ADS, last year.

For April-June, net income attributable to the company rose to $25.6 million, or 73 cents per American Depository Share (ADS), up from $11.7 million, or 41 cents per ADS, last year.

Revenue rose 35 percent to $70.7 million. ($1 = 6.389 Chinese Yuan)