DUBAI, July 20 Dar al-Arkan, Saudi
Arabia's largest real estate developer by market value, reported
a 17 percent rise in second-quarter net income on Sunday but
widely missed analysts' forecasts.
Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 121.3 million
riyals ($32.3 million) compared to 103.7 million in the same
period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
It attributed the rise to higher sales of properties at
higher profit margins. It said higher non-operating income was
offset by increases in payrolls, consultancy fees and higher
finance charges.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average,
that Dar al-Arkan would record net profit of 209.8 million
riyals in the quarter.
In May, the developer raised $400 million through an Islamic
bond, with strong demand for the paper helping to reduce the
cost at which it borrowed to 6.5 percent.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals)
