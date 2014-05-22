DUBAI May 22 Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real
Estate Development Co raised $400 million through an
Islamic bond, the developer said in a statement on Thursday,
with strong demand for the paper helping to reduce the cost at
which it borrowed.
The developer attracted a final order book of more than $1
billion for its five year sukuk, it said in a regulatory filing.
Final pricing came at a profit rate of 6.5 percent, it
added. This was tighter than the 6.75 percent earmarked earlier
on Wednesday and well inside the high-6s percent given as
initial pricing thoughts on Tuesday.
Alkhair Capital - a unit of Bahrain-based Bank Alkhair,
whose chairman is the same as Dar Al Arkan's - Deutsche Bank
, Emirates NBD and Goldman Sachs were
coordinators and bookrunners of the deal.
Abu Dhabi-based Al Hilal Bank, as well as Qatari trio Al
Rayan Investment, Barwa Bank and QInvest were also bookrunners.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)