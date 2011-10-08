(Adds details)
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Oct 8 Saudi Arabia's
biggest property developer Dar Alarkan said the Public
Investment Fund (PIF) approved a 4 billion riyal ($1 billion)
facility to finance the Qasr Khozam development project in
Jeddah.
"This funding will contribute to the project by accelerating
the development operations and pushing ahead to the next phase
of sending evacuation notifications, the compensation and
transfer of ownership of the properties located in the project
area," it said in a bourse statement on Saturday.
The Qasr Khozama project spans an area of 4 million square
meters in the old downtown district of Jeddah, which includes
historical landmarks and old buildings, many of which will be
demolished and replaced with modern buildings.
The port-city of Jeddah, the second-largest in the kingdom,
is undergoing many development projects to modernize
infrastructure.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Birrane)